Local Mustards Packing A Punch
Red Jalapeño Mustard
Sheridan’s LocalFolks Foods makes this deliciously pungent local mustard speckled with seeds and spices. The flavor opens with a huff of apple cider vinegar, followed by a powerful but quick explosion of jalapeño heat. localfolksfoods.com
Cthulhu
In addition to rubs and sauces, local mustard from pitmaster John Barker comes this potent, full-seed version as part of his Skull and Mortar line of flavor bombs. Fittingly, it takes its name from one of H.P. Lovecraft’s fictional beasts. skullandmortar.com
Plum Mustard
Wildwood Market packages an extra-grainy spread that has a hint of fruitiness. Unusually delicate and well balanced, it belongs on a charcuterie board between the salami and soft cheese. 1015 Virginia Ave., 317-737-2653, wildwoodmarket.com
Pickled Mustard Seed
Just three ingredients (mustard seeds, sugar, and vinegar) make up this popping pickled garnish sold in the refrigerated case at Turchetti’s Salumeria. 1106 Prospect St., 317-426-3048, turchettis.com
Peppered Gold
Sweet and sticky molasses, tamarind, and smoky chipotle create an interesting depth in this mild, pepper-flecked backyard sauce from Muncie-based John Tom’s Barbecue. johntomsbbq.com
Dill Mustard
Tiny threads of dill run through Dillman Farm’s silky Dijon. Like an herbaceous Grey Poupon with a kick of vinegar up front, this Bloomington-made spread would make an excellent deviled egg ingredient. dillmanfarm.com