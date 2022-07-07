MC’s Food Truck Pulls Up At Loom

WHEN SEASONED restaurant employee Michael Carter took over the 28-foot food trailer permanently parked behind popular East 46th Street watering hole Loom, he gave the menu an overhaul. Renaming the operation MC’s, he replaced the former occupant’s predominantly fried lineup with customizable quesadillas, smashburgers, green chile Parmesan grits (with optional shrimp), and the famed Star Tots from his former employer, The Sinking Ship. But Carter prides himself on his homemade meatballs in marinara sauce, served in a hoagie bun on Fridays and Saturdays. “I’m Italian, and my mom taught me some things,” he says. Open Wed.–Sun., 5 p.m.–1 a.m. 901 E. 46th St.