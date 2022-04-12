Subscribe
Meat And Greet With 317 Charcuterie

We're on board with this new charcuterie spot in Carmel.
Indy and Camel's 317 charcuterie board of sliced meats, cheeses, and fruit available

A large 317 Charcuterie board includes brie, cheddar, blueberry goat cheese, manchego, and Humboldt Fog cheeses along with two types of salami, prosciutto, fruits, nuts, honey, jam, dark chocolate covered pretzels, and dark chocolate covered almonds.Photo by Tony Valainis

317 Charcuterie opened last year in Carmel’s City Center, dealing in the kind of photo-ready inventory of salami rivers currently splashed across everyone’s social media. Founder Emily Hauser composes a variety of to-go or dine-in boards that feed up to 10, as well as catered “graze tables” and individual boxes containing darling combinations of rich manchego, cheddar, and goat cheeses; nibbles of cured meats; fresh seasonal fruit; and chocolate peanut butter cups that will make the perfect addition to both your office party and your Instagram grid. 61 City Center Dr., Carmel. 317-564-0034

