Meat And Greet With 317 Charcuterie

317 Charcuterie opened last year in Carmel’s City Center, dealing in the kind of photo-ready inventory of salami rivers currently splashed across everyone’s social media. Founder Emily Hauser composes a variety of to-go or dine-in boards that feed up to 10, as well as catered “graze tables” and individual boxes containing darling combinations of rich manchego, cheddar, and goat cheeses; nibbles of cured meats; fresh seasonal fruit; and chocolate peanut butter cups that will make the perfect addition to both your office party and your Instagram grid. 61 City Center Dr., Carmel. 317-564-0034