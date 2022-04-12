Meat And Greet With 317 Charcuterie
We're on board with this new charcuterie spot in Carmel.
317 Charcuterie opened last year in Carmel’s City Center, dealing in the kind of photo-ready inventory of salami rivers currently splashed across everyone’s social media. Founder Emily Hauser composes a variety of to-go or dine-in boards that feed up to 10, as well as catered “graze tables” and individual boxes containing darling combinations of rich manchego, cheddar, and goat cheeses; nibbles of cured meats; fresh seasonal fruit; and chocolate peanut butter cups that will make the perfect addition to both your office party and your Instagram grid. 61 City Center Dr., Carmel. 317-564-0034