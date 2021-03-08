Misfit Indy Is The City’s Latest K-Pop-Up

As Asian fusion favorite Rook was becoming another victim to the pandemic last summer, executive chef Adam Ditter and his sous chef Jordan Wiler knew they had too many ideas left in their culinary arsenal just to call it quits. So the creative duo, who first met on the line at King Dough, cooked up some ways to keep their pans firing. The result? The Korean street food–inspired pop-up Misfit Indy “As things got tight for the restaurant industry, we were worried about going back into another kitchen that could just as easily close,” Ditter say. “We wanted control of our destiny.” That delicious calling has recently included kimchi fried rice, Korean fried chicken with slaw on scallion pancakes, and their signature puffy, slightly sweet egg bread with a hint of cheddar. Ditter also jars up his own kimchi and chili crisp, a kicky staple Asian condiment. It’s the kind of fare they might not get a following for at a brick-and-mortar, as well as a concept that always keeps fans guessing.