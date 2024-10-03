New in Town: CourtHouse Club

Photo courtesy CourtHouse Club

WITH A VIEW of Hamilton County’s iconic 1879 courthouse, the name for Noblesville’s new full-service restaurant and bar seems like a no-brainer. Making a choice from the CourtHouse Club’s wide-ranging menu might take a bit more mental energy, though. While sushi, sliders, and generously topped flatbreads beckon, pass those up for its substantial list of entrees, which includes a tender 8-ounce filet and a standout sweet potato packed with seasonal veggies and cheese. For dessert, go for the coconut cake or bread pudding. Diners can reserve or just walk in; either way, service is warm, friendly, and efficient, even during its bustling daily happy hour from 4 to 6 p.m.

110 N. 9th St., Noblesville, 463-777-5778