New in Town: The English

Butler alumni were delighted to see their beloved hangout, The Bulldog, brought back to life last summer after a reinvention that added a wristband-activated wall of self-serve adult beverages. Since then, a bespoke cocktail lounge called The English—as in English bulldog—opened in March, commanding the former Cornerstone Coffee House on the north side of the building. “It’s kind of a speakeasy vibe,” manager Mercede Hollings says of the intimate 60-seat setup that offers a menu of small plates and flatbreads. Thirsty patrons have an extensive lineup of tequilas and bourbons to consider, as well as flights, internationally sourced wines and bubbles, and seasonal cocktails with names inspired by British slang. In a departure from the sports-oriented Bulldog, The English occasionally screens old black-and-white movies on several TVs. 651 E. 54th St., 317-377-4735