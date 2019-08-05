Nine Dog-Friendly Spots Around Indy

16-Bit Bar+Arcade

110 E. New York St., 317-939-6916

With this month’s opening of 16-Bit Bar + Arcade, you can battle the heat and Pac-Man ghosts all in one night. Dogs are allowed inside, regardless of the hour. While supplies last, pup-owners will also receive a “Wag Bag” for their furry friend, complete with treats and ball to play catch.

Metazoa Brewing Company

140 S. College Ave., 317-522-0251

Just over a mile from 16-Bit, this brewery celebrates all animals, donating 5 percent of profits to animal and wildlife organizations. Snuggle your pup while drinking from a different tap every week, and remember to check out their Facebook page for upcoming events, including Doggie Yoga.

Centerpoint Brewing Company

1125 E. Brookside Ave., 317-602-8386

Near Windsor Park, take your pooch for a walk and treat yourself to a trivia night afterward at Centerpoint Brewing. The tap room hosts new events every week to entertain both you and your pup.

Tibbs Drive-In

480 S. Tibbs Ave., 317-243-6666

Well worth the drive to west Indy, Tibbs Drive-In has grown to a four-screen and 1600-car-capacity production. The theater is fit for a fun night for everyone in your family—even if that’s just you and your pup. Sadly for man’s best friend, the concession stands cater mainly to humans, so be sure to pack treats in advance for your dog.

Fire by the Monon

6523 Ferguson St., 317-252-5920

Kick off a night in Broad Ripple with a meal at Fire by the Monon. Dogs are welcome out on the patio, where you can enjoy pulled-pork nachos or beer-cheese dip, among many other delicious finds. Don’t be surprised when the staff wants a cuddle with your furry friend—they’ve been known to provide water and treats onsite as well.

Upland Brewing Co. Tap House

820 E. 116th St., 317-564-3400

Visit this Carmel hotspot for brunch, a brew, or both. Upland has locations all over Indy, though the Carmel Tap House features a large patio for you and your dog to hang out on during warm summer nights. With 10 Upland beers on tap, prepare for a long, lazy stay, and be sure to bring libations for your pup as well.

Patachou on the Park

225 W. Washington St., 317-632-0765

One of six main Patachou locations—which are, as a brand, predominantly dog-friendly—this cafe is right across from the State Capitol Building in downtown Indy. Enjoy breakfast or late brunch outside in the fresh air with your pup on the patio.

Flat12 Bierwerks

414 Dorman St., 317-426-5851

Flat12 is ready for you and your four-legged friend with dog treats and outdoor tables. Ask for an ice-cold brew and water bowl for a relaxing afternoon in the sun.

Edwards Drive-In Restaurant

2126 S. Sherman Dr., 317-786-1638

Bring your little buddy along for the ride out to Edwards Drive-In where you can both enjoy a burger or frank. Wash it down with some root beer, all within the comfort of your car seat.