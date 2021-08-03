×
Open Wide For Big Mouth Biscuits

The self-proclaimed "Mayor of Biscuit Town" is not letting you leave hungry.

The selection at Big Mouth.Photo by Tony Valainis

If breakfast is the most important meal of the day, then self-proclaimed “Mayor of Biscuit Town” Clint Rollins has a platform we could all get behind. He and Big Mouth Biscuits co-owner Travis Zinger opened their tribute to light and fluffy carbs in April, whipping up plain, blueberry, and jalapeño-cheddar biscuits at Indy’s Kitchen. Pick up a breakfast sandwich stuffed with ham and cheese or pot roast with beef gravy, or the massive Hangover Biscuit stacked with your choice of meats, cheese, avocado, and a layer of scrambled eggs. 2442 Central Ave., 940-300-1208, bigmouthbiscuits.com

