Open Wide For Big Mouth Biscuits

If breakfast is the most important meal of the day, then self-proclaimed “Mayor of Biscuit Town” Clint Rollins has a platform we could all get behind. He and Big Mouth Biscuits co-owner Travis Zinger opened their tribute to light and fluffy carbs in April, whipping up plain, blueberry, and jalapeño-cheddar biscuits at Indy’s Kitchen. Pick up a breakfast sandwich stuffed with ham and cheese or pot roast with beef gravy, or the massive Hangover Biscuit stacked with your choice of meats, cheese, avocado, and a layer of scrambled eggs. 2442 Central Ave., 940-300-1208, bigmouthbiscuits.com