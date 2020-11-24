Our Guide To Indy’s Best Breakfast Sandwiches

Gallery Pastry Shop

The buttery, impressively flaky croissants at this Monon Trail pastry favorite are already worthy of a Parisian patisserie. Melted Gouda and an over-easy egg further gild the lily.

GoldLeaf Savory & Sweet

There’s nothing flashy about the breakfast sandwich at this SoBro spot, but the textbook perfection of toasted sourdough, juicy sausage, and soufflé-like baked eggs make it a must-try. Opt for Pepper Jack if you want more kick.

Leviathan Bakehouse

This all-day croissant sandwich stacked high with Turchetti’s ham, bacon, Gruyère, and just-set scrambled eggs with shallots and salsa verde will stave off any morning hunger pangs.

Big Lug Canteen

Come early on weekends to snag one of the comforting “Yesterdagels” at this northside suds draw. Foil-wrapped steamed bagels with such fillings as Nashville chicken and smoked salmon also include a bacon, egg, and cheese original that’s as classic as it gets.

4 Birds Bakery

Fans of this bakery famous for its cookies know to pre-order one of the always-tasty, always-creative breakfast sandwiches for pickup at the Garfield Park Farmers Market and occasional pop-ups, where the morning creation might be a fried egg with local bacon on an herbed English muffin with parmesan- garlic spread and tomato confit.

Rooster’s Kitchen

It’s called the Canadian Tuxedo, a sexy ensemble of smoky, slightly chewy house-cured Canadian bacon tucked into an Amelia’s Pullman bun with a runny egg and brushed with an earthy whiskey-maple aioli.

Subito

Vegetarians will sacrifice nothing with the tidy zucchini-and-spinach frittata that’s gently pressed into chewy grilled ciabatta with gooey melted mozzarella. But meat lovers can upgrade with ham or bacon.

Photos by Tony Valainis.