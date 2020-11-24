×
dish icon

Our Guide To Indy’s Best Breakfast Sandwiches

Whether you’re working from home or commuting, jump-start your day with one of these a.m. handhelds.

Gallery Pastry Shop

The buttery, impressively flaky croissants at this Monon Trail pastry favorite are already worthy of a Parisian patisserie. Melted Gouda and an over-easy egg further gild the lily.

GoldLeaf Savory & Sweet

There’s nothing flashy about the breakfast sandwich at this SoBro spot, but the textbook perfection of toasted sourdough, juicy sausage, and soufflé-like baked eggs make it a must-try. Opt for Pepper Jack if you want more kick.

Leviathan Bakehouse

This all-day croissant sandwich stacked high with Turchetti’s ham, bacon, Gruyère, and just-set scrambled eggs with shallots and salsa verde will stave off any morning hunger pangs.

Big Lug Canteen

Come early on weekends to snag one of the comforting “Yesterdagels” at this northside suds draw. Foil-wrapped steamed bagels with such fillings as Nashville chicken and smoked salmon also include a bacon, egg, and cheese original that’s as classic as it gets.

4 Birds Bakery

Fans of this bakery famous for its cookies know to pre-order one of the always-tasty, always-creative breakfast sandwiches for pickup at the Garfield Park Farmers Market and occasional pop-ups, where the morning creation might be a fried egg with local bacon on an herbed English muffin with parmesan- garlic spread and tomato confit.

Rooster’s Kitchen

It’s called the Canadian Tuxedo, a sexy ensemble of smoky, slightly chewy house-cured Canadian bacon tucked into an Amelia’s Pullman bun with a runny egg and brushed with an earthy whiskey-maple aioli.

Subito

Vegetarians will sacrifice nothing with the tidy zucchini-and-spinach frittata that’s gently pressed into chewy grilled ciabatta with gooey melted mozzarella. But meat lovers can upgrade with ham or bacon.

Photos by Tony Valainis.

A graduate of IU’s Master of Fine Arts program in creative writing, Terry Kirts hails from a town in Illinois so small it didn’t have a restaurant until he was in the 8th grade. Since 2000, he’s more than made up for the dearth of eateries in his childhood, logging hundreds of meals as the dining critic for WHERE Indianapolis, Indianapolis Woman, and NUVO before joining Indianapolis Monthly as a contributing editor in 2007. A senior lecturer in creative writing at IUPUI, Terry has published his poetry and creative nonfiction in a number of literary journals and anthologies, including Gastronomica, Alimentum, and Home Again: Essays and Memoirs from Indiana, and he’s the author of the poetry collection To the Refrigerator Gods, published by Seven Kitchens Press in 2011.
Tags , , , , , , ,
Latest

1. Swoon List: Olympia Greek Cuisine, Naf Naf Grill, And More

Julia Spalding

2. The Feed: Futuro Takes On Deep Dish Pizza, And Moe & Johnny’s Taps Out

Sarah Murrell

3. Our Guide To Indy’s Best Breakfast Sandwiches

Terry Kirts
logo

X
X