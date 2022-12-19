The Panna Cotta Cream Team

Of-the-moment ingredients make chef Thomas Melvin’s panna cotta sing. In the winter, it’s vibrant blood orange tempered with cinnamon. 601 E. New York St., 317-420-2323, vida-restaurant.com

In his Noblesville scratch kitchen, 9th Street Bistro, chef Samir Mohammad creates seasonal Italian cooked creams, like this wintry version layered with peppermint. 56 S. 9th St., Noblesville, 317-774-5065, 9thstbistro.com

At the JW Marriott eatery, an ultra-smooth vanilla bean base is topped with sweet strawberry preserves, bits of pistachio brittle, and fresh basil. 10 S. West St., 317-860-5777, opitalianindy.com

Having picked up the panna cotta recipe while living in Rome, owner Chuck Brezina constantly tweaks the flavors of his trattoria-style treat served in 5-ounce takeaway cups. 34 N. Delaware St., 317-755-1304, subitosoups.com