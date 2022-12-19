×
dish icon

The Panna Cotta Cream Team

Custardy panna cotta is one of the most versatile desserts. Here’s the creme de la creme in Indy.

Of-the-moment ingredients make chef Thomas Melvin’s panna cotta sing. In the winter, it’s vibrant blood orange tempered with cinnamon. 601 E. New York St., 317-420-2323, vida-restaurant.com

In his Noblesville scratch kitchen, 9th Street Bistro, chef Samir Mohammad creates seasonal Italian cooked creams, like this wintry version layered with peppermint. 56 S. 9th St., Noblesville, 317-774-5065, 9thstbistro.com

At the JW Marriott eatery, an ultra-smooth vanilla bean base is topped with sweet strawberry preserves, bits of pistachio brittle, and fresh basil. 10 S. West St., 317-860-5777, opitalianindy.com

Subito Panna Cotta in three flavor, plain, raspberry, and espresso in plastic cups

Having picked up the panna cotta recipe while living in Rome, owner Chuck Brezina constantly tweaks the flavors of his trattoria-style treat served in 5-ounce takeaway cups. 34 N. Delaware St., 317-755-1304, subitosoups.com

Tags , , , , , , ,
Latest

1. The Panna Cotta Cream Team

Amy Lynch

2. The Feed: Jinya Ramen Bar, Dirty Dough, And More

Julia Spalding

3. Holiday Fashion Looks That Sleigh

Laura Walters
logo

X
X