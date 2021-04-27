Patachou, Inc.’s Martha Hoover On A Life In Restaurants
The Indy restauranteur-mogul joins the pod to talk about food culture and doing business during the pandemic.
Martha Hoover, like her restaurants including the flagship Cafe Patachou, Napolese, and many more, is an Indianapolis institution in her own right. So when the COVID-19 pandemic began, she responded on an institutional scale, consolidating her restaurant group and pivoting to carryout. As the ever-elusive return to normalcy draws nearer, she joined the show this week to talk about the state of Indy hospitality, her journey to mogul-dom, and how the pandemic taught her something new even after more than 30 years in the restaurant business.
