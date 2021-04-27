Patachou, Inc.’s Martha Hoover On A Life In Restaurants

Martha Hoover, like her restaurants including the flagship Cafe Patachou, Napolese, and many more, is an Indianapolis institution in her own right. So when the COVID-19 pandemic began, she responded on an institutional scale, consolidating her restaurant group and pivoting to carryout. As the ever-elusive return to normalcy draws nearer, she joined the show this week to talk about the state of Indy hospitality, her journey to mogul-dom, and how the pandemic taught her something new even after more than 30 years in the restaurant business.

