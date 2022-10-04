×
dish icon

Prewitt Theatre’s Coming Attraction

A star is born in downtown Plainfield, inside the landmark Prewitt Theatre.
A rendering of the Prewitt Theatre in the middle of a row of buildings in Downtown Plain

The Prewitt Theatre, 121 W. Main St., Plainfield

THE DAYS of “talkies” and popcorn have come and gone for Plainfield’s historic Prewitt Theatre, but the site’s new owners, Keller Huff Restaurant Group, plan to draw new crowds to an upscale dining experience. The local restauranteurs’ reimagination of the space will include a rooftop dining area as well as a swanky dining room and a modern bar inside the building’s former law office. Design renderings feature framed glamor shots of stars from Hollywood’s Golden Age, cozy chairs and couches in the Art Deco style, and a large stage for live entertainment. The restaurant group has also brought in head chef Ricky Hatfield, whose resume includes positions at Char Blue, Peterson’s, Sullivan’s Steakhouse, and Skyline Club, to design the menu in anticipation of The Prewitt’s proposed mid-October debut. 121 W. Main St., Plainfield, prewittdining.com

Tags , , ,
Latest

1. Prewitt Theatre’s Coming Attraction

Emily Wray

2. The Colts Are Who We Thought They Were—Probably

Derek Schultz &
Nate Miller

3. The Feed: Upland, The Alley Cat, And More

Owen Madrigal
logo

X
X