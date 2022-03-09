×
dish icon

Raw Bar Has Good Shell Game

Slapfish, known for its lobster rolls and power bowls, sails the high seas in a second spiffy oyster house concept.

 

a seafood tower at Raw Bar by Slapfish comes with a whole poached lobster, 18 oysters, tuna poke, peel and eat shrimp, and crab claws.

The seafood tower at Raw Bar by Slapfish comes with a whole poached lobster, 18 oysters, tuna poke, peel and eat shrimp, and crab claws.Photo by Tony Valainis


Raw Bar by Slapfish, which made its debut in December as a seaworthy annex to Mass Ave’s original Slapfish, focuses on East and West Coast oysters, lightly battered calamari, steamed mussels, and an old-school, cold-smoked fish plate. The traditional New England lobster boil brings out a whole steamed lobster alongside fries, slaw, and a buttery, split-top bun for custom lobster-roll assembly. But this tower of ice-packed seafood will turn heads as it feeds the table. 339 Massachusetts Ave., 317-757-2696

Terry Kirts joined Indianapolis Monthly as a contributing editor in 2007. A senior lecturer in creative writing at IUPUI, Terry has published his poetry and creative nonfiction in journals and anthologies including Gastronomica, Alimentum, and Home Again: Essays and Memoirs from Indiana, and he’s the author of the 2011 collection To the Refrigerator Gods.
Tags , , , ,
