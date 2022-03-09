Raw Bar Has Good Shell Game



Raw Bar by Slapfish, which made its debut in December as a seaworthy annex to Mass Ave’s original Slapfish, focuses on East and West Coast oysters, lightly battered calamari, steamed mussels, and an old-school, cold-smoked fish plate. The traditional New England lobster boil brings out a whole steamed lobster alongside fries, slaw, and a buttery, split-top bun for custom lobster-roll assembly. But this tower of ice-packed seafood will turn heads as it feeds the table. 339 Massachusetts Ave., 317-757-2696

