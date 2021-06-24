Seven Of Indy’s Best Hot Dogs To Check Out This Summer

Wagyu Dog

Plump and rich with a distinctive snap, these luxe dogs from Goose the Market hardly need condiments. But the Friday lunch special layers on additions like guacamole, smoked corn, jalapeño sauce, and cilantro. 2503 N. Delaware St., 317-924-4944, goosethemarket.com

Phreedom Dog

The dogs at Hoagies and Hops get distinctly East Coast treatment, none more so than with this riff on a Philly cheesesteak loaded with chopped ribeye, fried onions, pepper relish, and Cheez Whiz. 4155 Boulevard Pl., 317-426-5731; 719 Virginia Ave., 317-964-0518; hoagiesandhops.com

Sonora Dog

Hoss Bar & Grill wraps a beef wiener in bacon and garnishes it generously with pinto beans, grilled onions, cherry tomatoes, and stripes of mayo and mustard. A splash of jalapeño sauce and a buttery bun elevate the street snack to sit-down cuisine. 7870 E. 96th St., Fishers, 317-841-3014, hossbarandgrill.com

Saint Shack Dog

Saint Shack’s namesake Vienna beef frank features a Cajun-Mexican approach with andouille sausage, melted “voodoo” cheese, tomatoes, and sour cream. 250 S. Meridian St., thesaintshack.com

Coney dog

Ask for a knife and fork (or grab plenty of napkins) when you order the slathered Hebrew National dog from Irvington’s Heartbreaker. It comes drenched in both a meaty Coney sauce and gooey cheese. 118 S. Audubon Rd.

Pancho Dog

A shower of crispy potato sticks is the classic topping for “Panchos” or “Franks” from Argentine street vendors, but Che Chori’s tangy trio of tomatoes, onions, and yellow mustard makes these dogs addictive. 3124 W. 16th St., 317-737-2012, chechori.com

Monte Cristo Dog

The Lu Dog’s Grilled Dogs cart wheels up to 1205 Distillery’s Westfield location on Friday and Saturday, serving standouts like a strawberry jam–covered dog nestled with melted Swiss in a buttered bun. Get it topped with a shake of powdered sugar. ludogsgrilleddogs.com