Sink Your Teeth Into Mochi Joy

Noblesville's Mochi Joy serves a Hawaiian-inspired take on crispy, chewy doughnuts with a host of Technicolor toppings.
WE FIRST reported on Noblesville’s VFW Post being an unlikely setting for Hawaii-inspired doughnut shop Mochi Joy back in May. But for graphic designer Tom Nguyen and wife and co-owner Rachel Burnett, the commercial kitchen that has served as a startup for food trucks and other culinary enterprises is a perfect fit for frying up their light-as-air rings of rice and wheat flour. Nguyen had fallen in love with them in his native California and always dreamed of making his own in Indiana. Little did he know that his first batches of salty-sweet potato chip–chocolate, Philippine-inflected ube with purple yam, and bright blueberry doughnuts would be so popular they’d sell out in minutes. 654 S. 9th St., Noblesville, 463-266-0021, mochijoydonuts.com

Terry Kirts joined Indianapolis Monthly as a contributing editor in 2007. A senior lecturer in creative writing at IUPUI, Terry has published his poetry and creative nonfiction in journals and anthologies including Gastronomica, Alimentum, and Home Again: Essays and Memoirs from Indiana, and he’s the author of the 2011 collection To the Refrigerator Gods.
