Smoky’s Concession Stand Has Casual Comfort Foods Down To A Science

Despite its name, Smoky's Concession Stand is actually a sit-down establishment.

The fourth restaurant from the FoxGardin team and owner Jake Burgess, Smoky’s Concession Stand (actually a sit-down establishment with a courtyard and live music stage) delivers on casual comfort foods. Light and crispy fried chicken arrives with a sweet, just-hot-enough honey. Ribs are fall-off-the-bone tender. And who can turn down the Munchie pizza, with its BBQ ranch marinara sauce, pepperoni, roasted chicken, mushrooms, and white-cheddar Cheez-It crumbles? (If you’re living that cauliflower life, you can order your pizza on a plant-based crust.) The roomy courtyard, along with a large garage door inside that turns the dining room into an indoor/outdoor experience, will be welcome sights for people looking to reenter the restaurant scene after a year of COVID-19 restrictions.

732 S. Main St., Lapel, 765-534-4111, foxgardin.com

