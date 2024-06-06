Swoon: Home Grown

“Farm to table” is a worn-out buzz phrase, but at Beholder, it’s literal: The restaurant’s menus are dictated by what local farmers bring chef Jonathan Brooks, so on some June nights, you might get the heirloom cherry tomato, chive blossom, and raw local asparagus salad (left), and on others, you’ll see the charred broccolini, farro, and radish one (right). Both are “definitely indicative” of what will appear on Beholder’s menus this month, Brooks says, but “getting people to try new things is definitely the most fun part of my job.” So be prepared for surprises. 1844 E. 10th St., 317-419-3471