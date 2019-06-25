Swoon List: Aristocrat Pub, Asia Wok, And More

Five things we’re craving right now.

A signature Bloody Mary, made extra spicy and topped with a requisite stalk of celery, is a perfect wake-up call for any day of the week at Aristocrat Pub (5212 N. College Ave., 317-283-7388).

The Nano breakfast at Caffè Buondì (11529 Spring Mill Rd Suite 250, Carmel, 317-546-4670) is two sunny-side-up eggs over a trio of tender meatballs, provolone, and tomato sauce in a cast-iron skillet, and a side of crisp roasted potatoes.

The Pork Chile Verde from Subito (44 Virginia Ave., 317-220-8211) is a gluten-free, dairy-free serving of braised pork shoulder in house salsa verde with onion, hominy, and cilantro.

A delightfully fatty and flavorful pastrami sandwich at Turchetti’s Salumeria(1106 Prospect St., 317-426-3048) is topped with sauerkraut, swiss cheese, and thousand island dressing between two slices of Amelia’s Indiana Rye. Only way to make it better is with a side of tallow-fried French fries.

Finally, the savory Firecracker Udon Noodles with beef, white onion, green onion, peapod, carrot, and bean sprouts tossed in a spicy sauce at Asia Wok (1430 North Green St., Brownsburg, 317-852-2967).

