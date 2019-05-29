Swoon List: Bar Bosco, Tandoor & Tikka, And More

Light yet decadent pear ravioli bathed in cream and tossed with asparagus at Terre Haute’s recently opened retro Italian-American trattoria Bar Bosco (804 S. 7th St., 812-917-3298, Terre Haute).

A bowl of rich and tender goat curry at Chin Brothers (2318 E. Stop 11 Rd., 317-859-9155), one of the Southside’s oldest and most consistent Burmese restaurants.

The crisp, deeply savory chive cake among the many tasty quick options at Asian Snack inside Saraga International Grocery (3605 Commercial Dr., 317-388-9999).

This build-your-own rice bowl at Tandoor & Tikka (multiple locations) has tandoori chicken with a slightly spicy madras sauce, tomatoes, shredded carrot, and cilantro topped with two chutneys–one yogurt-based and one with mint and cilantro.

The Fettucine Al Nero at Bridges Craft Pizza & Wine (19 N. Indiana Ave., Greencastle, 765-653-0021) is squid ink noodles, calamari, lemon, capers, garlic, chili flakes, white wine, and butter.

