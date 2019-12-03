Swoon List: Barringer’s Tavern, Indy Tacos, And More

Five #IMSwoon things we’re craving right now.

Krueger’s Tavern (323 N. Delaware St., 317-790-3660) serves up a hearty plate of housemade pork andouille sausage, red beans, and brown rice.

The Southie Cheese, a pulled-pork grilled cheese sandwich, with a waffle fries upgrade at Barringer’s Tavern (2535 S. Meridian St., 317-384-1027).

Boneless chicken topped with sticky roasted red pepper jam and rosemary maple syrup all resting on a signature liege waffle await you at Taxman CityWay (310 S. Delaware St., 317-734-3107).

The classic margherita pizza at King Dough (452 N. Highland Ave., 317-602-7960), thin, chewy and deliciously restrained.

A pair of tacos, one carnitas and one chorizo, topped with traditional cilantro and onions from Indy Tacos (2196 E. 54th St., 317-929-1424).

