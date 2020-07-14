Swoon List: BluPoint Oyster House, Junk Ditch Brewing Company, And More
Five #IMSwoon things we’re craving for carryout right now.
A serving of buttery, herb-flecked linguine shares the bowl with garlicky clams that you pluck from the shell at BluPoint Oyster House (5858 N. College Ave., 317-559-3259).
The chewy, gooey and cheesy Amanda raclette sandwich from Raclette Indiana, an offshoot of Tipton’s Groomsville Popcorn, featuring thick-cut salami, chopped gherkins, zesty whole-grain mustard, and plenty of warm, hand-scraped raclette, a Central European staple that’s a relative of fondue. Available at the Original Farmers Market on Monument Circle on Wednesdays and other area farmers markets.
A third-pound Woods Farm burger gets lavished with Tillamook cheddar, bread-and-butter pickles, pickled onion, and shredded cabbage tossed in the spicy “Secret Sauce” at Junk Ditch Brewing Company (1825 W. Main St., Fort Wayne, 260-203-4045).
The hand-tossed traditional pizza at South of Chicago (2550 S. SR 135, Greenwood, 317-534-0424) has a buttery-crisp crust and a sweet sauce that is balanced perfectly by saltier toppings, like thin-sliced pepperoni.
Cool off on a hot day with an ice-cold treat from The Ice Barn (1500 E. Main St., Brownsburg) that specializes in old fashioned shaved ice in a cup with over 40 fun flavors (including strawberry, shown here).