Swoon List: Caffee Buondi, Black Market, And More

Caffe Buondi’s (11529 Spring Mill Rd Suite 250, Carmel, 317-546-4670) Anna frittata folds smoked salmon, caramelized onions and leeks, and mascarpone into a fluffy, rich omelet served in its own mini skillet.

The country-fried pork chop breakfast at Blueberry Hill Pancake House (multiple locations) with hash browns and eggs is the true breakfast of champions.

A sampling of the brunch menu items from Cholita (1001 Broad Ripple Ave., 317-389-5555) includes adobo chicken tacos topped with cilantro and onions, Guadalajara beef stew, and downed eggs.

Black Market’s (922 Mass Ave., 317-822-6757) roasted carrots incorporate beet caramel, sumac yogurt, fennel pollen, and pangrattato into one perfectly pleasurable package.

Half Liter (5301 Winthrop Ave., 463-221-2800) offerings of boozy slushies—one that tastes like a whiskey-laced Wendy’s Frosty and the other a fruity gin lemonade—are extruded from machines behind the bar that keep the good times churning at this new indoor-outdoor barbecue spot.