Subscribe & Save!
Subscribe now and save 50% off the cover price of the Indianapolis Monthly magazine.
×
1 min read

Swoon List: Caffee Buondi, Black Market, And More

Five things we’re craving right now.

Caffe Buondi’s (11529 Spring Mill Rd Suite 250, Carmel, 317-546-4670) Anna frittata folds smoked salmon, caramelized onions and leeks, and mascarpone into a fluffy, rich omelet served in its own mini skillet.

A skillet of egg frittata and toast

A frittata of smoked salmon and other deliciousness from Caffè BuondiJulia Spalding

The country-fried pork chop breakfast at Blueberry Hill Pancake House (multiple locations) with hash browns and eggs is the true breakfast of champions.

Fried pork cutlets with overeasy eggs on the side

The country-fried pork with a side of eggs at Blueberry Hill Pancake HouseJulia Spalding

A sampling of the brunch menu items from Cholita (1001 Broad Ripple Ave., 317-389-5555) includes adobo chicken tacos topped with cilantro and onions, Guadalajara beef stew, and downed eggs.

Adobo chikcen tacos, beef stew with beans and avocado, and eggs covered in a red chili sauce.

A sampling of brunch items at CholitaMargo Wininger

Black Market’s (922 Mass Ave., 317-822-6757) roasted carrots incorporate beet caramel, sumac yogurt, fennel pollen, and pangrattato into one perfectly pleasurable package.

Colorful char-roasted carrots and a white yogurt sauce.

Roasted carrots and yogurt dressing by Black MarketJoseph Ball

Half Liter (5301 Winthrop Ave., 463-221-2800) offerings of boozy slushies—one that tastes like a whiskey-laced Wendy’s Frosty and the other a fruity gin lemonade—are extruded from machines behind the bar that keep the good times churning at this new indoor-outdoor barbecue spot.

Frozen boozy cocktails in purple and pink topped with fruit

Boozy slushies at Half LiterJulia Spalding

Tags , , , ,

Subscribe & Save!
Subscribe now and save 50% off the cover price of the Indianapolis Monthly magazine.
X
X