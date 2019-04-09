Swoon List: Cobblestone, Pots & Pans Pie Co., And More

A decadently delicious Triple Chocolate Creme pie from Pots & Pans Pie Co. (4915 N. College Ave.) is topped with whipped cream, chocolate shavings, and edible flower petals.

Crispy Brussels Sprouts made smokey and sweet when combined with the house bacon and a maple dressing at Field Brewing (303 E. Main St., Westfield, 317-804-9780).

Cobblestone Grill (160 S. Main St., Zionsville, 317-873-4745) offers a 10 ounce Fischer Farms flat iron steak, topped with shallot butter and barrel aged Worcestershire glaze, and resting atop a bed of parmesan risotto.

The last of the winter squash brightens Maddy’s Pie, with spinach, mozzarella, and a balsamic drizzle, at Napolese (multiple locations).

The fish ‘n’ chips at The Claddagh Irish Pub & Restaurant (2539 Perry Crossing Way, Plainfield, 317-838-9917) centers around a massive, Smithwick’s-battered cod filet.