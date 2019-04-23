Swoon List: Folie, Thunderbird, And More

Five things we’re craving right now.

Tender seared steelhead trout is topped with cabbage, okra, and roasted radishes at Folie (526 Main St., Lafayette, 765-607-4900). Creamy grits and spicy puya pepper sauce add contrasting flavors to the dish.

Tender roasted turkey, melted brie, sliced apple, and mixed greens are piled on an apple-butter-slathered ciabatta roll for the Wild Turkey sandwich at Rosie’s Place (multiple locations).

The namesake burger at Black Market (922 Mass Ave., 317-822-6757) is topped with giardiniera, caramelized onions, aged provolone, and herb aioli with a side of fries.

Soppressata, mozzarella, and hot honey top the Brooklyn Baby pizza at King Dough (452 N. Highland Ave., 317-602-7960).

Thunderbird (1127 Shelby St., 317-974-9580) has a fruity riff on Baked Alaska, the Ch-Ch-Ch-Cherry Bomb cloaks a core of cherry ice cream-topped brownie in a crispy, gooey globe of toasted meringue.

