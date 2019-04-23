Subscribe & Save!
Subscribe now and save 50% off the cover price of the Indianapolis Monthly magazine.
×
1 min read

Swoon List: Folie, Thunderbird, And More

Cheery ice cream-topped brownie

Thunderbird’s Ch-Ch-Ch-Cherry Bomb, a riff on Baked Alaska Suzanne Krowiak

Five things we’re craving right now.

Tender seared steelhead trout is topped with cabbage, okra, and roasted radishes at Folie (526 Main St., Lafayette, 765-607-4900). Creamy grits and spicy puya pepper sauce add contrasting flavors to the dish.

Tender roasted turkey, melted brie, sliced apple, and mixed greens are piled on an apple-butter-slathered ciabatta roll for the Wild Turkey sandwich at Rosie’s Place (multiple locations).

The namesake burger at Black Market (922 Mass Ave., 317-822-6757) is topped with giardiniera, caramelized onions, aged provolone, and herb aioli with a side of fries.

Soppressata, mozzarella, and hot honey top the Brooklyn Baby pizza at King Dough (452 N. Highland Ave., 317-602-7960).

Thunderbird (1127 Shelby St., 317-974-9580) has a fruity riff on Baked Alaska, the Ch-Ch-Ch-Cherry Bomb cloaks a core of cherry ice cream-topped brownie in a crispy, gooey globe of toasted meringue.

Gallery:

Tags , , , , ,

X
X