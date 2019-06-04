Swoon List: Harry & Izzy’s, The Loft at Trader’s Point, and More

Five things we’re craving right now:

The St. Elmo Prime Rib sandwich with horseradish sauce and savory au jus, and a side of perfectly crisp fries at Harry & Izzy’s (multiple locations).

The plump and juicy grass fed burger at Traders Point Creamery’s The Loft Restaurant (9101 Moore Rd., Zionsville, 317-733-1700) always gets the full treatment of ingredients. The latest jaw-unhinger includes Turchetti’s bacon, pickled ramp remoulade, and melted Brick Street Tomme cheese—in addition to the essential lettuce and onion.

The most sinful mac and cheese you’ll ever encounter—a light-supper-sized crock of housemade pasta in an expertly executed cream sauce and thick blanket of mozzarella—at Bridges Craft Pizza & Wine Bar (19 N. Indiana St., Greencastle, 765-65-0021).

Berry-topped frozay, a good summer refresher, is delivered from a churning slushy machine behind the bar at Shoefly Public House (122 E. 22nd St., 317-283-5007)

Kung Pao chicken wings from Daredevil Hall (2721 E 86th Street Suite 180, 317-757-2888) are pudgy and tender handhelds that pack a spicy punch when eaten with red chilis.