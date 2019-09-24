Swoon List: Jockamo Upper Crust Pizza, Baby’s, And More

Five #IMSwoon dishes we’re currently craving.

The meatball pizza at Jockamo Upper Crust Pizza (multiple locations) loaded with house-made meatballs, green pepper, red onion, extra cheese, and extra sauce.

Love Handle (877 Mass Ave., 317-384-1102) dishes up their biscuit slider with jowl bacon, cheddar cheese, and strawberry jam.

A new spin to bygone diner burgers is the Strut Burger at recently opened Baby’s (2147 Talbott St.) served with two smashed patties, smoked gouda, pickles, bacon, mango chutney, and dazzle sauce with a side of sriracha broccoli slaw.

Hunks of fork-tender short rib are served with cheesy Geechie Boy Mill grits and sautéed okra at Juniper on Main (110 E. Main St., Carmel).

The saucy and luxuriously tender chateaubriand at Gearldine’s Supper Club & Lounge (1101 English Ave., 317-600-3336).

