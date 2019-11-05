Swoon List: Liter House, Cholita, And More

Five #IMSwoon dishes. We ate. You crave:

The rich and meaty sausage stuffed cabbage rolls at Liter House (5301 Winthrop Ave., 463-221-2800) slathered with a hearty tomato sauce atop a bed of tender buttered spaetzle.

Shredded pork, house pickles, and barbecue sauce are loaded onto a Circle City Sweets bun for a classic pulled pork sandwich at Gomez BBQ (City Market, 222 E. Market St., 317-414-7661).

While at City Market, purchase a nutty, buttery cranberry blondie from Circle City Sweets (City Market, 222 E. Market St., 317-632-3644).

Piled high with fizzled onions, bacon, cheddar and barbecue sauce, Mastodon Burger at Kuma’s Corner (1127 Prospect St., 317-929-1287) is probably big enough for two meals. Probably.

With Milagro Silver Tequila, agave nectar, and fresh citrus juice, the grande namesake margarita at Cholita (1001 Broad Ripple Ave., 317-389-5555) delivers an added zip thanks to the Cholita salted rim of smoked paprika and chili powder.

