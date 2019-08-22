Swoon List: Milktooth, Meet Noodles, And More

Five things we’re craving right now.

Milktooth’s (534 Virginia Ave., 317-986-5131) peach melba Dutch baby pancake is topped with a yougurt-y raspberry whipped crème fraiche and crunchy clusters of candied pepitas.

Kettle chips get dunked with abandon into Gavel Curated Cafe’s (902 Virginia Ave., 317-681-2086) chunky cream-cheese dip loaded with bits of fresh jalapeño.

The Sweetie salad from King Dough (452 N. Highland Ave., 317-602-7960) is the perfect summertime salad of mixed greens, strawberries, blueberries, goat cheese, candied pecans, and a rich balsamic vinaigrette.

Fluttering Bonita flakes top three warm and chewy takoyaki at Meet Noodles (6368-B E 82nd St, 317-863-8058). The Japanese snack is packed with diced octopus and squiggled with eel sauce and mayo.

The Eagle’s (310 Mass Ave., 317-929-1799) famous fried chicken in its doubly crunchy and delicious Fried Chicken BLT sandwich, complete with refreshing avocado relish and zesty jalapeno honey mayo.

Gallery: