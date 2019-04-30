Swoon List: Oca, La Parada, And More

Five things we’re craving right now.

A creamy mound of smoked salmon dip from the Oca counter at Sun King Spirits (351 Monon Blvd., Carmel, 317-843-6250) sat atop sheets of seeded crackers for scooping. Pickled onions, capers, and a caper berry add some pops of tartness.

A smear of lemon- and honey-sweetened ricotta, halved figs, and crushed pistachios top the Zoff toast at Caffè Buondi (11529 Spring Mill Rd., Suite 250, Carmel, 317-564-8092).

The #23 from La Parada (1642 E. New York St., 317-917-0095) is two tacos of your choice (in this case, spicy pork) and a perfectly steamed pork tamale with a side of rice and beans.

Two salads from Public Greens (multiple locations), the first: an asparagus caesar with asiago and croutons, the second: broccoli with red onions and golden raisins in a poppy seed dressing.

The expert baristas at Provider (1101 E. 16th St., 317-550-5685) blend the bright taste of ginger with citrusy galangal (another aromatic rhizome) and warm turmeric for an uplifting ginger latte.

Gallery: