Swoon List: Old Gold Barbecue, The Inferno Room, And More

Half a pound of perfectly smoked and tender prime brisket at(140 S College Ave., 317-764-3443) with a side of green chile mac ’n cheese and served pickles, white onion, white bread, and BBQ sauce.

A trio of all vegetarian tacos from Tlaolli (2830 E. Washington St., 317-410-9507), including the NoNoNo (top right) that incorporates black beans, roasted poblano, soy chorizo, avocado, cabbage, and fresh salsa.

The cinnamon blossom from Croûte Baking Company (320 N. Meridian St., 317-378-7274) is a sinfully sweet pull apart pastry topped with maple cream cheese icing.