Swoon List: Open Kitchen, Root & Bone, And More

The egg-and-cheese breakfast sandwich stuffed with a fried chicken thigh and draped in thick-cut bacon at Open Kitchen (3007 N. Sherman Dr., 317-457-8458).

Root & Bone’s (4601 N. College Ave., 317-602-8672) braised brisket ZLT, stacked with panko-breaded zucchini, tomato jam, whipped chèvre, fennel, and citrus salad.

A classic breaded pork tenderloin with a side of nostalgia at Zaharakos (329 Washington St., Columbus, 812-378-1900).

The Judge’s Sampler at City Barbecue, a family-sized serving of meat sweats with cornbread, Texas toast, and two sides.

The Gallery Pastry Shop’s (1101 E. 54th St., 317-820-5526) special s’mores pastry that tops a chocolate ganache dome with a dollop of marshmallow mousse, all perched beautifully on a fall spice sable cookie topped with a disc of peanut butter chocolate.