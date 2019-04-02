Swoon List: Provider, Old Gold Barbecue, And More

Provider’s (1101 E. 16th St., 317-550-5685) vegetarian quiche marries eggs with pesto, sun-dried tomato, goat cheese, and a slightly crumbly, buttery crust.

The delectable shepherd’s fries at Mayfair Taproom (2032 E. 10th St., 317-419-2393), a recent special that combines all the best parts of poutine and shepherd’s pie: golden, crispy fries, rich and savory ground lamb, and plenty of well-seasoned cheese sauce.

The juicy, perfectly smoked brisket at the sleek, recently installed Austin ‘que truck Old Gold Barbecue (140 S. College Ave., 317-764-3443) at Metazoa Brewing Company.

Bonna Station (130 S. Audubon Rd., 317-974-9588) elevates the fried-cheese bar standard with cheese curds dunked in a beer- and crushed-pretzel batter and deep-fried to crunchy, gooey perfection.

Chicago Beef & Dog Company (5402 E. Washington St., 317-359-2333) serves up classic Chi-town fare like tender Italian beef on soft, freshly baked buns, and Vienna all-beef hotdogs with toppings like green relish, chopped onions, sliced tomato, sport peppers, and kosher pickles.