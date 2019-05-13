Swoon List: Shani’s Secret Chicken, Saigon Restaurant, And More

Five things we’re craving right now.

Two tandoori-spiced pieces of Shani’s Secret Chicken are shatteringly-crisp on the outside and juicy on the inside. The chicken (also offered in boneless tenders) makes up a side menu at the Pakistani restaurant Chapati (4930 Lafayette Rd., 317-405-9874) and is prepared according to the strict guidelines of the halal process.

Caffè Buondì’s (11529 Spring Mill Rd Suite 250, Carmel, 317-546-4670) strawberry Nutella crêpe it is as simply, childishly delicious as it is messy.

Saigon Restaurant (4706 W. 38th St., 317-927-7270) appetizer sampler is everything you want in the Vietnamese snack department, from deliciously molten crab rangoon to roast-pork spring rolls, to the crispiest wonton-wrapped rocket shrimp.

The short rib ‘rito by Salty Cowboy (55 E. Oak St., Zionsville, 317-344-0926) is braised short rib, fiesta rice, sautéed poblanos and onions, bacon, and fire roasted tomatoes, topped with queso, salsa verde, and guacamole.

A triple serving of tacos (two roasted poblano, one jackfruit) all topped with fresh salsa, crispy cabbage, crema, and avocados by Tlaolli (2830 E. Washington St., 317-410-9507).

