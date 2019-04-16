Swoon List: The Donut Experiment, Steer-In, And More

The design-your-own treats at The Donut Experiment (6159 N. Keystone Ave. #400, 317-981-5980) all start with a vanilla cake doughnut. Add your own icing and topping. Definitely go for the chocolate icing with graham crackers and marshmallow drizzle … or caramel with sea salt.

Tempura sweet potato roll at Hiro Hibachi Express and Sushi (13204 Market Square Dr., Fishers, 317-845-8898).

Bibb lettuce, sliced apples, candied walnuts, mint, dried cranberries, and Roth blue cheese make the Bibb & Apple salad at Upland Pump House (148 Lindsey St., Columbus, 812-799-3587).

The avocado melt at the newly refurbished Georgetown Market eatery (4375 Georgetown Road, 317-293-9525) is avocado, red onion, sprouts, and tomato on bread of choice.

The Historic Steer-In (5130 E. 10th St., 317-356-0996) Friday special (and only available September through May) is a “Dirty Steak Sandwich” with tender, thinly sliced steak folded into a soft roll with grilled onions and mushrooms and gooey gruyere. It usually sells out, so try to grab one at lunch.