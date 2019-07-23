×
Swoon List: The Lemon Bar, St. Elmo, And More

The Lemon Bar’s Elotes Fondito Megan Fernandez

Five things we’re craving right now.

Elotes fondito at The Lemon Bar (95 E. Pine St., Zionsville, 317-344-0472) is a Mexican mashup of creamy queso dip and the lime, corn, and cojita cheese flavor profile of elotes turns into a cheesy dippable take on creamed corn. Served with warm housemade tortilla chips.

The extra-thick beet burger at Three Carrots (920 Virginia Ave., 463-221-3669) is dressed with sweet tomato jam.

The green curry mussels at Tinker Street (402 E. 16th St., 317-925-5000) is a harmonious union of shrimp, eggplant, tomatoes, squash, coconut milk, basil, and pickled peppers with a perfectly grilled slice of baguette to sop up the pleasurable broth.

The massive prime rib that turns heads at St. Elmo Steak House (127 S. Illinois St., 317-635-0636) is Flintstones-thick, heavily marbled, and finished to order.

Fruity pebbles dance on the rim of the watermelon and lemon lime basil margarita at La Margarita (1043 Virginia Ave., 317-384-1457), a surprisingly balanced and not too sweet cocktail, perfect for summer.

