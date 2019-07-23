Swoon List: The Lemon Bar, St. Elmo, And More

Five things we’re craving right now.

Elotes fondito at The Lemon Bar (95 E. Pine St., Zionsville, 317-344-0472) is a Mexican mashup of creamy queso dip and the lime, corn, and cojita cheese flavor profile of elotes turns into a cheesy dippable take on creamed corn. Served with warm housemade tortilla chips.

The extra-thick beet burger at Three Carrots (920 Virginia Ave., 463-221-3669) is dressed with sweet tomato jam.

The green curry mussels at Tinker Street (402 E. 16th St., 317-925-5000) is a harmonious union of shrimp, eggplant, tomatoes, squash, coconut milk, basil, and pickled peppers with a perfectly grilled slice of baguette to sop up the pleasurable broth.

The massive prime rib that turns heads at St. Elmo Steak House (127 S. Illinois St., 317-635-0636) is Flintstones-thick, heavily marbled, and finished to order.

Fruity pebbles dance on the rim of the watermelon and lemon lime basil margarita at La Margarita (1043 Virginia Ave., 317-384-1457), a surprisingly balanced and not too sweet cocktail, perfect for summer.

