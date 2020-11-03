Swoon List: Vivante French Eatery, Schoolhouse 7 Cafe, And More

Scallops Provencal adorned with dehydrated radish, tomatoes, capers, and charred eggplant at Vivante French Eatery (1 Carmichael Square, Carmel, 317-688-1957).

The cranberry-orange muffin from Schoolhouse 7 Cafe (12125 Cyntheanne Rd., Fishers, 317-485-7717), a super-moist morning treat made even better when served warm.

Amberson Coffee & Grocer’s (401 S. College Ave.) espresso bread pudding, an ultra-rich brick of smooth java-spiked custard with caramel molding the pecans to the bread.

One of the recent savory puffed pancakes at Milktooth (534 Virginia Ave., 317-986-5131): the French Dip Dutch Baby.

Another Broken Egg Café’s (anotherbrokenegg.com for locations) Cinnamon Roll French Toast, made with sliced cinnamon rolls and topped with cream cheese icing, bananas Foster sauce, berries, and fresh whipped cream for added decadence.