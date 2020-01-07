Swoon List: Yogi’s, Yujo, And More

Five #IMSwoon things we’re craving right now.

Take in a game and a burger at Yogi’s Bar & Grill (302 N. Walnut St., Bloomington, 812-822-3591). We suggest the Fried Doritos Cheeseburger that’s topped with cool ranch Doritos-breaded mozzarella cheese.

A large plate of the freshest sushi from Sakura (7201 N. Keystone Ave., 317-259-4171) includes Bob’s Roll (smoked salmon with asparagus tempura), Hoosier Roll (tuna and avocado), and the soft shell crab roll, along with three nigiri options of tuna, yellow tail, and salmon.

The Rachel Marie Lobster Salad from Offshore (1021 Broad Ripple Ave.) consists of fresh Maine lobster, a crispy poached egg, and cajun crème fraiche.

Yujo’s (9431 N. Meridian St., 317-669-0315) Black Garlic Ramen incorporates creamy shoyu tonkotsu broth with roasted black garlic oil, topped with delicate mushrooms, deliciously fatty pork belly, bamboo shoots, a perfectly runny egg, and nori.

The locally sourced Farmer’s Breakfast at Hedge Row (350 Mass Ave., 317-643-2750) comes with eggs, bacon, toast, hash browns, and a slab of avocado topped with “everything” bagel seasoning.

We want to see your #IMSwoon finds. If you’re around town and see something tasty, post it to Instagram and tag us @IndyMonthly.

