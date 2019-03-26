Swoon: Old Major Market
Old Major Market’s to-go meals offer a mid-week breather.
Old Major Market’s foie gras bratwursts and chicken cordon-bleu sausages might be the hottest links on the Saturday morning farmers-market circuit. But owner Mark LaFay is also a dad who sometimes feeds his kids hot dogs and macaroni and cheese for dinner. He wanted to give families like his a break, so he started a weekly line of $20 dinners. Place your orders by Wednesday morning for ready-to-heat meals like smoky pulled pork, Mexican chorizo with sweet-potato hash and broccolini, and this jambalaya with andouille and braised chicken. And then pick them up at the Basile Opera Center (4011 Pennsylvania St.) Thursday from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., just when the work week calls for a breather.