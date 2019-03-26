×
Swoon: Old Major Market

Old Major Market’s to-go meals offer a mid-week breather.
A hearty bowl of gumbo topped with a spoonful of white rice.

A bowl of gumbo with foie gras bratwursts and chicken cordon-bleu sausages from Old Major Market. Tony Valainis

Old Major Market’s foie gras bratwursts and chicken cordon-bleu sausages might be the hottest links on the Saturday morning farmers-market circuit. But owner Mark LaFay is also a dad who sometimes feeds his kids hot dogs and macaroni and cheese for dinner. He wanted to give families like his a break, so he started a weekly line of $20 dinners. Place your orders by Wednesday morning for ready-to-heat meals like smoky pulled pork, Mexican chorizo with sweet-potato hash and broccolini, and this jambalaya with andouille and braised chicken. And then pick them up at the Basile Opera Center (4011 Pennsylvania St.) Thursday from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., just when the work week calls for a breather.

A graduate of IU’s Master of Fine Arts program in creative writing, Terry Kirts hails from a town in Illinois so small it didn’t have a restaurant until he was in the 8th grade. Since 2000, he’s more than made up for the dearth of eateries in his childhood, logging hundreds of meals as the dining critic for WHERE Indianapolis, Indianapolis Woman, and NUVO before joining Indianapolis Monthly as a contributing editor in 2007. A senior lecturer in creative writing at IUPUI, Terry has published his poetry and creative nonfiction in a number of literary journals and anthologies, including Gastronomica, Alimentum, and Home Again: Essays and Memoirs from Indiana, and he’s the author of the poetry collection To the Refrigerator Gods, published by Seven Kitchens Press in 2011.
