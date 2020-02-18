×
1 min read

Taste Of Dubai’s Mixed Platter: What’s In That?

The mixed platter on delicate saffron rice at Taste of Dubai Restaurant. Tony Valainis

You can sample the bold flavors of Arabic food at Lafayette Square’s new Taste of Dubai Restaurant à la carte. But why not try them on one platter, piled on a bed of delicate saffron rice? The rice, redolent of clove, cinnamon, and saffron, brings to mind Indian biryani. Parsley, garlic, and a marinade with plenty of aromatic spices flavor this luscious chicken kufta. Boneless hunks of chicken are doused in a marinade, making them especially tender and flavorful. Super juicy ground beef and lamb are shaped into a kebab-length log and grilled until perfectly smoky. Grilled red onions, charred tomatoes, and tangy Middle Eastern pickles complete this elegant dish three or more can easily split. The platter’s most traditional Arabic offering, shish kebab, features nicely charred hunks of lamb. 

Tags ,

A graduate of IU’s Master of Fine Arts program in creative writing, Terry Kirts hails from a town in Illinois so small it didn’t have a restaurant until he was in the 8th grade. Since 2000, he’s more than made up for the dearth of eateries in his childhood, logging hundreds of meals as the dining critic for WHERE Indianapolis, Indianapolis Woman, and NUVO before joining Indianapolis Monthly as a contributing editor in 2007. A senior lecturer in creative writing at IUPUI, Terry has published his poetry and creative nonfiction in a number of literary journals and anthologies, including Gastronomica, Alimentum, and Home Again: Essays and Memoirs from Indiana, and he’s the author of the poetry collection To the Refrigerator Gods, published by Seven Kitchens Press in 2011.
X
X