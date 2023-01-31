Subscribe
Taste Test: Boba Tea

A growing crop of boba shops is taking this tea-based Asian refresher to the next level with luxurious syrups, foams, and bubbles.

Orange Creamsicle

Ann’s Boba Tea, Paula Curia’s boba stand inside Plaza Urbana on the far-east side, whips up bright, true-to-life flavors such as this pleasantly refreshing version of the icy orange treat you devoured as a kid, here enriched with extra-chewy bubbles. 3827 N. Mitthoefer Rd., 317-681-3143

Cocoa Cream Wow

The drinks at Kung Fu Tea, an international chain with outlets in Cambodia and Taiwan, always reflect the latest boba innovations, such as this delightfully understated caramelized brown sugar tea with warm, fresh tapioca bubbles, a salty milk cap, and a dusting of cocoa. Multiple locations, kungfutea.com

Send It

The clever barkeeps at Bodhi: Craft Bar + Thai Bistro like to take diners on a journey with their internationally inspired elixirs, as in this recent seasonal concoction of Icelandic Askur Yggdrasil gin, hints of orange black tea, peach liqueur, lime, and both lychee jellies and juicy bubbles. 922 Massachusetts Ave., 317-941-6595, bodhi-indy.com

Oreo Green Tea Matcha

The matcha in this shake-like treat at Kotoyama Ramen lends a grassy, earthy edge that balances the crushed Oreo cookies arranged on top. 13398 Tegler Dr., Noblesville, 317-588-1888, kotoyamaramen.com

Crème Brulée Matcha Latte

The specialty drinks at the elegant two-story Latea Bubble Tea Lounge on Mass Ave recall your favorite fine-dining desserts, none better than when crème brulée syrup enlivens a full-bodied matcha base. 530 Massachusetts Ave., 317-405-8138, latealounge.com

Mango Jasmine Green Milk Tea with Cheese Foam

The classic gets an upgrade at Harmony Tea Shoppe, an Indy chain, when aromatic jasmine tea mingles with sweet mango and fruity pops of soft bubbles, capped with a creamy foam with cheesecake overtones. Multiple locations, harmonyteashoppe.com

Canary Boba Shake

There’s a whiff of secrecy and internet insider intel to the Uber Eats/Grubhub menu offered by Boba Milk Tea Snob, an offshoot of Liftoff Creamery. If you’re old school, you can stop by the ice cream shop for this bubbly take on strawberry cheesecake with bits of graham cracker. 111 E. 16th St., 317-426-2641

Terry Kirts joined Indianapolis Monthly as a contributing editor in 2007. A senior lecturer in creative writing at IUPUI, Terry has published his poetry and creative nonfiction in journals and anthologies including Gastronomica, Alimentum, and Home Again: Essays and Memoirs from Indiana, and he’s the author of the 2011 collection To the Refrigerator Gods.
