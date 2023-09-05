Taste Test: Monster Cookies

Loaded Dough Cookie Co.

Average cookies don’t contain enough good stuff to please Indianapolis entrepreneur Kevin Lingg, so he launched his own company in 2015 to make them exactly the way he likes them—with at least 50 percent more fillings and toppings than traditional recipes call for. Check the website for availability and locations where these yummy multitaskers are sold. 765-969-6513

The Cookie Jar

Broad Ripple Farmers Market regulars know to beeline directly to this vendor early on Saturday mornings to get their weekly fix of Angie Perry’s puffy chocolate chip, floral lemon lavender, and tangy cran-orange oatmeal cookies, along with special flavors that change by the month. Grab yours bright and early in the Glendale Town Center parking lot.

Dirty Dough

Perfectly imperfect is the aesthetic for this stuffed-cookie company with locations around the country. Its signature The Muscle cookie boasts 25 grams of protein packed into a chocolatey brownie base filled with peanut butter nougat and peanut butter chips, with fudge and more peanut butter drizzled on top. 6159 N. Keystone Ave., 317-537-0007; 13180 Market Square Dr., Fishers, 463-278- 1110