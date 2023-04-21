Taste Test: The Ham Sandwich

The Goose

The crowd-fave namesake at Goose the Market boasts paper-thin slices of dry-cured Italian ham with springy fresh mozzarella, basil, a drizzle of extra-virgin olive oil, and cracked black pepper all arranged artfully on a toasted Amelia’s baguette. 2503 N. Delaware St., 317-924-4944, goosethemarket.com

Peyton’s Pigskin

Ripple Bagel & Deli loads ham, bacon, smoked cheddar, lettuce, and barbecue sauce onto a chewy steamed bagel for a satisfying sandwich that would make #18 proud. 850 Broad Ripple Ave., 317-257-8326, ripplebageldeli.com

Ham & Brie

Peppery arugula and onion jam jazz up ham from Ossain Smoked Meats and Tulip Tree Creamery Trillium stacked inside a demi-baguette at Rail Westfield. “There’s just something about warm baguette, ham, and melty cheese that holds a special place in our hearts,” says owner Toby Miles. 3400 Nancy St., Westfield, 317- 763-1376, railwestfield.com

The Chubby

Diet saboteur Fat Dan’s Deli piles hot, hickory-smoked ham onto this monster that also contains marinated chicken, hand-cut French fries, slaw, lettuce, tomato, sautéed onions, giardiniera peppers, cheddar, and provolone. 5410 N. College Ave., 317-600-3333, fatdansdeli.com

The Hootenanny

In the vein of a croque monsieur, this French beauty at Landlocked Baking Company layers Smoking Goose City Ham and Becker Farms eggs onto a soft brioche bun and drenches the whole thing with a generous ladle of cheesy dill Mornay sauce. 120 S. Audubon Rd., 317-207-2127, landlockedbakingco.com

Pitt Twist

A native of Pennsylvania, Hoagies & Hops owner Kristina Mazza introduces Hoosiers to authentic East Coast hoagies such as this meaty stack of (Philly-based) Dietz & Watson ham, provolone, creamy coleslaw, and potato chips on Italian rolls sourced from Liscio’s Bakery in South Jersey. 4155 Boulevard Pl., 317-426-5731, hoagiesandhops.com