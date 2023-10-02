Taste Test: Wedge In

Pots & Pans Pie Co.

As an homage to her grandma’s recipe, Clarissa Morley elevates her humble Apple Crumble Pie with simple, high-quality ingredients such as European butter and juicy Granny Smiths. 4915 N. College Ave., 317-600-3475

My Sugar Pie

The bakers here peel, core, and slice Granny Smiths for every Mom’s Original Dutch Apple pie they make from scratch using all-natural, non-GMO ingredients. 40 E. Pine St., Zionsville, 317-733-8717

Bread Basket Cafe & Bakery

Judy Sexton perfected her Traditional Apple Pie before she opened her cafe almost 20 years ago. The hand-rolled crust boasts a hint of salt to complement the filling made of fruit from nearby Beasley’s Orchard. 46 S. Tennessee St., Danville, 317-718-4800

Shapiro’s Delicatessen

Ann’s Strawberry Cheesecake reigns supreme at this downtown institution, but with hearty slices of fruit and melt-in-your-mouth crust, her chunky-style apple pie deserves its fair share of dessert-counter credit. 808 S. Meridian St., 317-631-4041

Generations Pie Company

Maria Johnson melds Fujis, EverCrisps, McIntoshes, and other varieties into her Grandma Hattie Leota’s Sweet Apple Pie, but says the most important ingredient is love. 230 S. Main St., Fortville, 317-605-9568

Gray Bros. Cafeteria

Made with Northern Spy apples and fragrant with cinnamon and nutmeg, this sugared-crust recipe—like pretty much everything else on the line—originated from the Gray family’s great-grandparents. 555 S. Indiana St., Mooresville, 317-790-2191