Terry Anthony’s Boomerang Signature Rub Recipe

Editor’s note: While this rub was designed with chicken in mind, it’s equally at home on pork or almost any meat. Anthony recommends sprinkling liberally over the entire surface of the meat and then letting the meat marinate for at least 4 hours or overnight. Feel free to use any commercial seasoning salt blend or simply add a scant 1/4 cup of kosher salt and increase remaining seasonings. Makes approximately one cup of rub.

Ingredients:

1/2 cup of brown sugar

1/4 cup of seasoning salt

1 tablespoon cayenne pepper

1 tablespoon of smoked paprika

1 tablespoon of garlic powder

1 teaspoon of chili powder

Pinch nutmeg

Pinch cinnamon

Instructions:

Place all ingredients in a medium bowl and whisk until well combined. Use immediately or store in an airtight container in a cool place for up to two months.