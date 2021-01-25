×
The Fake Tenderloins As Good As The Real Thing

The emphasis on a crispy coating makes this Midwestern standard ripe for some delicious plant-based sleight of hand.

Broad Ripple Brewpub‘s pancake-flat, slightly crunchy, and sprawling well outside a buttery brioche bun mock “chicken” tenderloin, at Indy’s oldest craft brewery known for its funkier, healthier fare, comes with a side of surprisingly rich vegan mayo. 842 E. 65th St., 317-253-2739, broadripplebrewpub.com

Housemade seitan replaces the pork in the Buffalo Sheltonator, a decidedly unorthodox take on the original that the Fountain Square vegetarian go-to Three Carrots loads up with not-too-searing Buffalo wing sauce, cheese sauce, crispy fries, pickles, and a schmear of aioli. 920 Virginia Ave., 463-221-3669, threecarrotsfountainsquare.com

A thick-cut slab of slightly smoky seitan sits tidily on the vegan variation at the Bloomington-based Upland Brewing Company. The addition of chow chow, a pickled-cabbage relish, gives this version an intriguing sweetness and tang. 1201 Prospect St., 317-672-3671; 4842 N. College Ave., 317-602-3931; 820 E. 116th St., Carmel, 317-564-3400; uplandbeer.com

A graduate of IU’s Master of Fine Arts program in creative writing, Terry Kirts hails from a town in Illinois so small it didn’t have a restaurant until he was in the 8th grade. Since 2000, he’s more than made up for the dearth of eateries in his childhood, logging hundreds of meals as the dining critic for WHERE Indianapolis, Indianapolis Woman, and NUVO before joining Indianapolis Monthly as a contributing editor in 2007. A senior lecturer in creative writing at IUPUI, Terry has published his poetry and creative nonfiction in a number of literary journals and anthologies, including Gastronomica, Alimentum, and Home Again: Essays and Memoirs from Indiana, and he’s the author of the poetry collection To the Refrigerator Gods, published by Seven Kitchens Press in 2011.
