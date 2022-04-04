The Feed: Baby Got Brunch Returns And More

Petite Chou Bistro and Champagne Bar (823 Westfield Blvd., 317-259-0765) has expanded its hours and is now open every day of the week, serving breakfast and lunch Sunday through Tuesday, and breakfast, lunch, and dinner Wednesday through Saturday.

Hold onto your mimosas, brunch fans. After a two-year pandemic hiatus, the date for Baby Got Brunch 2022 has been set for August 13. Victory Field will host the event. Vendors are still being selected, but tickets are on sale now.

Put on your finest tiki attire this Friday and head to Kan-Kan Cinema and Brasserie (1258 Windsor St., 317-800-7099) for a movie-and-cocktail dynamic duo. Strange Bird will take over the bar, serving rum-filled libations, while the theater shows the cult classic Joe Versus the Volcano.

Happy Days Family Pancake House (2126 S. Sherman Dr., 317-602-8001) has moved into the spot popularized by Edwards Drive-In for 64 years. The menu isn’t short on ’50s-era diner classics, featuring breakfast plates, burgers, fries, and hot dogs. Coconut almond French Toast is the signature dish. The restaurant will operate daily 6 a.m.–4 p.m.

National chain Smokey Bones opens a new location this week next to the Avon Commons Shopping Center. The first Smokey Bones to go live since the pandemic, it will feature an updated design and serve as a prototype for the brand’s future locations.