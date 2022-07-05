The Feed: Big Bear Biscuits, Nevermore, And More

Big Bear Biscuits (3905 E. 96th St.) has scheduled its long-awaited grand opening for July 13.

Nevermore, an Edgar Allen Poe–themed bar and eatery with a variety of dining areas, has opened inside Union Station. The vast space includes seven bars with unique specialty drinks, a duckpin bowling alley, a coffee and juice bar for guests who arrive before the dinner crowd, and themed rooms.

West Fork Whiskey (1660 Bellefontaine St.) is hosting a 21-plus Summer Hog Roast Saturday at noon, highlighting food from its new executive chef, Carlos Salazar. The $20 ticket includes pork, two sides, and a nonalcoholic beverage. BYO lawn chair.

The Amp food hall has a new resident vendor, Scoopz ice cream.

The Indianapolis Opera hosts its 12th annual Lobster Palooza on July 17 at Daniel’s Vineyard in McCordsville. The evening will include a cocktail hour, lobster dinner, and live music from the Dean Martini Band. Tickets are available for $200 through July 8 on the opera’s website.

Kudos to Indy restaurants getting national attention: St. Elmo Steak House was included in Gayot’s 2022 Best Steakhouses in the U.S.A. And several Indiana restaurants made Wine Spectator’s prestigious Restaurant Awards dining guide, including The Oceanaire Seafood Room, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Fogo de Chão, and Convivio Italian Art Cuisine. The guide honors restaurants that present wine lists that are appropriate to their cuisine with complete, accurate information and an intriguing selection.

Deep-dish pizza fans are mourning the loss of Giordano’s Greenwood outpost. The location has closed permanently, and future plans for the space have yet to be announced.