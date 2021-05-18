The Feed: Breadworks by Bridges, Rivet Coffee Bar, and More

Greencastle’s Breadworks by Bridges is going into the recently vacated Locally Grown Gardens spot. The open garage doors will be going away in the new floor plan, making room for a bakery that will be the first to offer fresh-baked loaves on that side of SoBro. In other words, next time you decide to run, bike, or skate the whole Monon Trail, leave the energy gummies at home and make a stop for an entire loaf of bread for a more local carb-up.

Rivet Coffee Bar and Roastery (337 Jersey St., Westfield, 317-763-0007) made its debut in downtown Westfield on Monday, serving its own roasted coffee alongside a menu created by neighboring Rail Restaurant.

Tinker Street (402 E. 16th St., 317-925-5000) opens on May 18, and so opens a new chapter in the history of the beloved 16th Street restaurant. The establishment has parted with former part owner Peter George as well as former chef Braedon Kellner. In their stead, owner Thomas Main is taking the restaurant solo, as was the plan before the pandemic. New head chef Tyler Short helms a kitchen dedicated to supporting local farms and radical transparency with sourcing and safety guidelines. If you have questions about where your beef came from, they’ll give you the full disclosure, whether your meal was farm-raised or foraged.

Provider (1101 E. 16th St., 317-550-5008) has upgraded its game yet again, adding a grab-and-go cold case of housemade breakfasts and snacks. If you’re in a hurry, grab a chia bowl layered with fresh fruit and be on your way.

Big Lug Canteen (1435 E. 86th St., 317-672-3503) is approaching 10,000 followers on Instagram, and it’s putting free poutine on the line to get there. A similar promotion cropped up on sibling restaurant Half Liter’s website, for which the offer of free dessert was enough to get them over the line. If Big Lug hits its goal, owner Eddie Sahm has promised free poutine for all next Monday.