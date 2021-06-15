The Feed: Cars N’ Boba, The Amp, And More

Pana Donuts (5370 E. Thompson Rd., 317-757-3933) will partner with the Tuner Society Car Club for Cars N’ Boba on June 27. The shop will be slinging bubble teas and pastries while car collectors and restorers will be pulling up in their hot rides ready for your admiration.

Novelty diners, add these two upcoming booths at The Amp food hall to your bucket list: PB&J Factory and Taste of Innova Wings + Greens. The first is fairly self-explanatory, as the restaurant serves all manner of gussied-up peanut butter and jelly treats, like the classic Fluffernutter with peanut butter and marshmallow fluff. Of course, you can always get the classic, which includes preserves stuffed with whole fruit. Taste of Innova is open and specializes in wings and greens as the name indicates, plus pasta dishes and other creative sides.

Percolate Irvington has decided to close its doors. The wine bar turned coffee shop is calling it quits despite their prime real estate along Washington in Irvington, citing “the lingering effects of the pandemic, continued restrictions,” and the “widespread staffing shortage” as the triplicate straws that broke the proverbial camel’s back. Their sister location, The Wine Market, will remain open, and you can use any remaining gift cards at that location.

The espresso bar renovations are complete at Commissary (304 E. New York St., 317 730 3121). The barber shop–and-barista combo is back in action today.

Nature is healing, and Cardinal Spirits (922 S. Morton St., Bloomington, 812-202-6789) is proof as the dining room reopens for indoor seating. They’ve taken the last 14 months of carryout-only service to do some refreshing, and executive chef Abel Garcia is coming back with a refreshed menu featuring vegetarian and vegan items, and of course, new cocktails. Try the Blackberry Smash, a lighter drinking bevvy made with their newly released Single Malt Straight Whiskey, blackberry, brown sugar, lemon, and mint.

West Fork Whiskey continues to make drinking fine cocktails the easiest it could possibly be, this time with a new canned cocktail Cold Hamer Bourbon Peach Tea, which features Old Hamer Bourbon. It’s one in a series of canned cocktails alongside the Snapback (Old Hamer, ginger, lime) and the Highball (Old Hamer, soda, lemon).