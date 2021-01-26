The Feed: Day & Night Cereal Bar, Bodhi, And More

Day & Night Cereal Bar, a Los Angeles import that specializes in breakfast cereal–based treats, is opening a Greenwood Park Mall location in February.

Chicken Salad Chick is expanding into Central Indiana with a location planned for the Fishers District. The chain restaurant is based in the deep south, turning this ladies-who-lunch staple into the central reason for the place to exist. There are all kinds of different chicken salad flavors named after real people in founder Stacey Brown’s life. Some contain fruits and nuts, while others are spicy with Buffalo sauce. Of course, Chicken Salad Chick will be happy to cater your fancy brunch, too.

Keep your eyes peeled for details to come about the opening of Bodhi on Mass Ave. From their posts on social media, it seems that the restaurant is going to be a winning combo of Thai restaurant and craft pub. The restaurant will be going into the former Black Market space, so keep your fingers crossed that the gorgeous patio makes its return with a new name.

Field Brewing (303 E. Main St., Westfield, 317-804-9780) recently installed an iceless curling sheet so guests can get the full winter sports experience: crisp cold air and a little activity to go perfectly with a tall glass of dark beer. Field has made great use of its generous floor plan, inviting guests to play until they can bring back all the outdoor fun.

Smoking Goose won a Good Food Foundation Award for its Spruce and Candy Salame. The cured meat perfection is made with 18th Street Brewery’s pale ale and locally foraged spruce tips.

Devour Indy is back in town, even during these tough pandemic times. Organizers are offering a new easy-to-use website that includes carryout options. Just choose your area of the city, the kind of food you want, and whether you want dinner, lunch, vegetarian, cocktails, or takeout options. If you don’t see a menu listed on the side, check the social media feed of the restaurant in question.

Studio C (1051 E. 54th St., 317-672-7219) has one of the best offers for a carryout Valentine’s Day dinner: a menu of tomato bisque, radicchio salad, housemade linguine from Indy Dough (it’s pink!), and some citrus–olive oil crullers for dessert. And if you’ve missed it, Studio C’s wine selection has never been better; they’ll be happy to recommend the perfect pairing for you and your lover.

Mikado (148 Illinois St., 317-972-4180) is inviting diners to join them for a family-style celebration of Chinese New Year. For $88, two people can pick up a huge meal of pork belly bao, hot braised fish, golden sycees (potstickers), New Year’s salad, hot and sour soup, sticky rice balls with guava sauce, clementines, and red envelopes complete with a fortune. Give them a call to order and prepay, then pick up your Year of the Ox feast Feb. 11–13 for a well-appointed home celebration.